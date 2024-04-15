Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Holdings Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $25,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $21,931,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth approximately $20,472,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQNR traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,810. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

