Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $46.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. Equitable has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,072. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $553,559,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equitable by 1,734.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,952,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573,857 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

