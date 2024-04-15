Equity Bancshares (EQBK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of ($3.95) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $32.25 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,418.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,478 shares of company stock worth $268,894 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 1,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

Further Reading

