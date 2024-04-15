Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 48,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential stock opened at $61.69 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

