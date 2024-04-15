Evercore ISI Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $89.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRB. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.22.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

