Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelixis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 201,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelixis by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.