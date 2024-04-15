Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is Voss Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the period. Extreme Networks comprises approximately 3.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $38,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,352. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

