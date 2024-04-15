Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

