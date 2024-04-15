EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 5.7%

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) was down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 118,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 950,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.64.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. The company had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,718.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $128,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $912,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 49,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $1,265,679.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at $936,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,509 over the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

