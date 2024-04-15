Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,256,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,764,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 705.2 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of Fanuc stock remained flat at C$29.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.75.
About Fanuc
