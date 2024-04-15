Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,256,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 1,764,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 705.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of Fanuc stock remained flat at C$29.08 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.75.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

