Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,936 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 5.0% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $72,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,830,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,971. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

