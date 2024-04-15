Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fastenal from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

