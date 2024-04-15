FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.10. 128,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.04. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $213.80 and a 12 month high of $291.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.