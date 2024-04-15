Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,283,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $44.52 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.