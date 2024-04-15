Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in March

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.54. Finward Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

