First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

First Bancshares stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $731.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $60.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

