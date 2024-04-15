First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFV. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFV stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 18,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,974. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0733 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

