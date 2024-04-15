First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Lifted by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 425,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. The company had a trading volume of 192,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.60.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

