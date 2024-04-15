Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 6.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 357,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 976,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $809.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

