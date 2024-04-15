Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

FLEX stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. Flex has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Flex by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

