Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,039 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,888 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.96. 7,231,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,066. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

