Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 87 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total transaction of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN traded down $6.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $898.56. The stock had a trading volume of 652,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $957.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $889.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

