Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,082 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.43. 21,028,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,706,645. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $156.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.