Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $14.97 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $7.21 on Monday, hitting $431.06. 62,448,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,417,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.24 and a 200 day moving average of $406.24. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

