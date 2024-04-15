Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $22.68 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,374,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,476,000 after acquiring an additional 527,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,266,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,060,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

