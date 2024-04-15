Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $99.48 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $99,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.10. 241,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,550. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.