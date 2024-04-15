Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, hitting $750.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $761.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $654.08. The company has a market cap of $713.35 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $367.35 and a one year high of $800.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

