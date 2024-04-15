Flputnam Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,078 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 5,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 100,635 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.89. 4,594,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,686. The company has a market cap of $188.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.44. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

