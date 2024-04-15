Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,548 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.0% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $41,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,180,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,078,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $2,825,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

NYSE:MMC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $171.47 and a one year high of $209.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.