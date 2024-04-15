FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1,186.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in FMC were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FMC by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FMC by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,341,000 after acquiring an additional 101,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in FMC by 29.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,822,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 639,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.74. 536,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,429. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $125.20.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

