Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 413,227 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,044,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,151,761.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 513,104 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 938,896 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,250,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $59.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $69.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Formula One Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 8.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.