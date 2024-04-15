Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,044,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,151,761.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,808,072 shares of company stock worth $224,060,144.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after buying an additional 73,369 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Trading Up 2.4 %

FWONK stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. The stock had a trading volume of 139,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,000. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

