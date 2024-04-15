Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 478,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 500,729 shares.The stock last traded at $23.34 and had previously closed at $23.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $65.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after purchasing an additional 102,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,831,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 131,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

