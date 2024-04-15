Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.4 days.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.75 during trading hours on Monday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust ("FLCT") is a Singapore-listed real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising 107 industrial and commercial properties, worth approximately S$6.4 billion, diversified across five major developed markets – Australia, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

