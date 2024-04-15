Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.4 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust stock remained flat at C$0.75 during trading hours on Monday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.83.
About Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- When Will the Next Bull Market Be?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Kraft Heinz Stock Comprehensive Analysis for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.