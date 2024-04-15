Fruits (FRTS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $146,538.78

Fruits (FRTS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Fruits has a market cap of $491,449.15 and approximately $146,538.78 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fruits has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fruits

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

