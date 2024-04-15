Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $14.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

FULT stock opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,978 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

