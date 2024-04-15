Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Down 1.9 %

Gaia stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

