Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Genasys by 32.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $2,034,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $651,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. 40.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 14,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,895. Genasys has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

