General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $333.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $301.00 to $333.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $281.77.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $287.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 47.25%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

