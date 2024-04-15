General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Electric were worth $39,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.95. 909,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,168. The stock has a market cap of $171.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.19. General Electric has a 12-month low of $76.38 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.