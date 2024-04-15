George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$201.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on WN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

George Weston Stock Performance

TSE WN opened at C$175.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$166.87. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$144.41 and a 12-month high of C$187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that George Weston will post 11.876494 EPS for the current year.

George Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Insider Activity at George Weston

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total value of C$422,079.10. In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total value of C$422,079.10. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.65, for a total value of C$272,475.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,008 shares of company stock valued at $24,350,724. 58.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

