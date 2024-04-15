Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Update

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,573,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 2,821,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 125.8 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

GBNXF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 30.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

