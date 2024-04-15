Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.35.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 158,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,579. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.16. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.45 and a 52 week high of C$23.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In related news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

