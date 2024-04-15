GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Up 3.9%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $33.00. Approximately 1,834,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,109,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 36.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at $25,829,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 133,097 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,043,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,764,302 shares in the company, valued at $175,119,494.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,287 shares of company stock worth $13,340,395 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

