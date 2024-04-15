GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,219. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 75,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $5,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,457,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 893,342 shares of company stock valued at $54,059,697. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GitLab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

