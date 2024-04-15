Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,617,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after acquiring an additional 766,972 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.83. 5,158,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,994. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

