Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 700,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Shares of GTE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,123. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.62.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
