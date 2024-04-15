Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 637,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 700,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GTE

Institutional Trading of Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,270,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after buying an additional 1,970,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,010,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,973,154 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 1,868,093 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,986,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,044,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTE traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,123. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.94 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

About Gran Tierra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.