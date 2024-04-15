Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386,907 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 336.8% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after buying an additional 3,084,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GTN

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.66. 939,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,939. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.