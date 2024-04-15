Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Given “Add” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.33) target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.73) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
