GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.27

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.27 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 2175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.30.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.30. The company has a market cap of C$57.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.64.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.44 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.0647549 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

